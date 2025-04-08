South Africa

Return grieving mom's cellphone taken from fatal crash, family begs

08 April 2025 - 10:49
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A six-year-old boy and an adult man died and multiple others were injured in a multiple-vehicle accident on the N2 northbound on Sunday.
A six-year-old boy and an adult man died and multiple others were injured in a multiple-vehicle accident on the N2 northbound on Sunday.
Image: ALS

The family of a six-year-old Durban boy killed in a horror crash on Sunday has made a plea for the return of his mother’s cellphone allegedly stolen from the scene on the N2 in Durban.

Two people died — including the boy — and others were injured in the multiple-vehicle accident on the N2 northbound at about 4pm on Sunday.

Rakhee Anthoo told TimesLIVE on Tuesday her cousin Karishma Singh’s phone had gone missing from the scene and the person who took it was posting WhatsApp statuses pretending to be her.

“She lost her son, Youvay. A person who was at the scene took her phone. My plea to this person is to have a heart and please contact me privately to return the phone. Her pictures and memories of our baby are on that phone,” she said.

“This is such a terrible and traumatic time for our family. Please, whoever you are, I beg you. We will pay you for the phone.”

Anthoo said her nephew turned six a week ago and had a party to celebrate. “He was the most bubbly and friendly little boy you ever met. He was such a delightful little boy. He's left such an imprint on our hearts.”

Three arrested for 'stealing weaves off women's heads' in Durban CBD

Three men were arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing weaves off women’s heads in the Durban city centre.
News
2 hours ago

His 10-year-old sister was also involved in the crash.

“My cousin Karishma is also recovering from injuries but is devastated,” said Anthoo.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said his team arrived on the scene on Sunday to find five vehicles had collided before two lost control and overturned numerous times, ejecting their passengers, mostly children, on the busy freeway.

“Paramedics set up a triage system and immediately called for more ambulances, as well as advanced life support paramedics. About 10 patients sustained serious to critical injuries and were taken to hospital.”

The six-year-old boy who was taken to hospital went into cardiac arrest and died despite efforts by doctors and paramedics.

A second patient, a man believed to be in his 50s, who sustained major multiple injuries and also went into a state of cardiac arrest died at the scene.

He said police were investigating the accident.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

A human life for a pothole: the cost of getting a repair job done in Joburg

The body of an unidentified man lies, unclaimed, at the Roodepoort mortuary. He was a delivery bike driver from Malawi. He died on Monday night in a ...
News
2 days ago

NPO caring for crash survivors urges caution on the roads during Easter

The Little Eden Society, a home for the profoundly physically and mentally handicapped, has partnered with MasterDrive to raise awareness of the ...
News
6 days ago

Two hospitalised after light aircraft crashes north of Durban

A crash was reported on Tuesday near Beachwood, just before Virginia Airport, north of Durban.
News
1 week ago

5-year-old child among two killed in N1 crash in Limpopo

An accident on the N1 North near Louis Trichardt in Limpopo has claimed the lives of a five-year-old child and a woman driver.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Johannes von Baumbach is the world’s youngest billionaire at 19 years old South Africa
  2. These Johannesburg suburbs are most in demand by homebuyers South Africa
  3. US starts collecting Trump's 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms World
  4. People at risk from Vaal flooding warned to evacuate South Africa
  5. Reserve Bank tightens rules on ‘inappropriate’ cross-border banking South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC secretary general briefs the media on outcomes of NWC meeting
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the opening of the Police Summit