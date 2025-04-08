South Africa

SABC blames 'scheduling error' for not airing Afrikaans news at weekend

'There is no plan or decision to discontinue or deprioritise Afrikaans news'

08 April 2025 - 14:41 By Mahlohonolo Magadla
The SABC says the Afrikaans television news bulletin continues to air as scheduled from Monday to Friday, and the weekend bulletin will also continue in its regular time slot. File photo.
Image: Tyrone Arthur

The SABC has apologised for not airing its Afrikaans news bulletin on all its channels at the weekend and says it was a scheduling error.

We acknowledge that the bulletin did not air in its regular time slot on Saturday and Sunday, and we confirm that this was a scheduling error. This should not have happened,” the broadcaster said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

It said it had no plans to end Afrikaans news bulletins on its platforms.

“We want to assure the public and our stakeholders that there is no plan or decision to discontinue or deprioritise Afrikaans news.

“The Afrikaans television news bulletin continues to air as scheduled from Monday to Friday, and the weekend bulletin will also continue in its regular time slot.

DA, AfriForum demand answers after sudden halt of SABC Afrikaans news

The DA and AfriForum have raised concern about the sudden halt of the Afrikaans news bulletin on SABC2 by the public broadcaster without warning.
Politics
1 hour ago

“We acknowledge the deep concern this weekend’s error has caused, particularly within Afrikaans-speaking communities. We extend our sincere and heartfelt apology to the South African public, and especially to those who felt aggrieved by this disruption.”

The ANC's study group on communication and digital technologies said it welcomed the SABC's corrective measures.

“The Afrikaans community is a significant language community, and we accept that the SABC made an error when no Afrikaans news bulletin aired over the past weekend. We look forward to the SABC correcting this oversight,” said spokesperson Shaik Subrathie.

It is completely unacceptable that the SABC would show such indifference to such a large segment of the population.
Willie Aucamp, DA MP 

On Monday the DA condemned the mishap and demanded answers on why the Afrikaans bulletin didn't air.

“The sudden disappearance of the Afrikaans news bulletin this past weekend, without any communication from the SABC on the reasons behind this decision, is troubling,” said DA MP Willie Aucamp.

The DA would hold the SABC accountable and “will not tolerate such a lack of transparency in our public broadcaster”, he said.

“For many South Africans the SABC Nuus on SABC2, which has a devoted audience of more than 300,000, has been an essential source of news and information. All of these viewers must pay for their TV licences and it is completely unacceptable that the SABC would show such indifference to such a large segment of the population.

“As the public broadcaster, the SABC has a duty to serve all language communities.”

