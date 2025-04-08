South Africa

Three arrested for 'stealing weaves off women's heads' in Durban CBD

08 April 2025 - 10:35
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing weaves in the Durban city centre on Monday
Image: Ensure Security

Three men were arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing weaves off women’s heads in the Durban city centre.

The men are believed to be part of a criminal syndicate operating at taxi ranks in the CBD.

Ensure Security spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the men were apprehended in two separate incidents.

“A man was chased and apprehended after robbing a female commuter of her weave and attempting to flee.” he said.

“In a second incident two men were apprehended for similar incidents of robbery from persons. The men have allegedly been confronting female commuters in busy taxi ranks in the central business district, robbing them of their artificial hair pieces before fleeing.”

“With the value of some items exceeding R20,000, it is believed the men are part of a bigger criminal syndicate operating in the CBD.”

The suspects were taken into police custody.

TimesLIVE

