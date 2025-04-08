South Africa

Western Cape residents urged to be careful as heavy rains flood roads

Road closures and diversions in Stellenbosch

08 April 2025 - 16:10 By Kim Swartz
The R44 flooded in the direction of Cloetesville and Welgevonden.
Image: Stellenbosch Muncipality/Facebook

Western Cape residents were urged to remain vigilant on Tuesday when heavy rains caused flash flooding and traffic congestion in parts of the province.

City of Cape Town disaster risk management centre spokesperson Charlotte Powell said reports were received of blocked roads and flooding in Southfield and Vygieskraal.

“The stormwater department is attending to these incidents. We urge all residents to remain vigilant as we prepare for the winter season. Ensuring safety and minimising potential flooding is a collective effort between the city ... and its residents,” said Powell. 

Stellenbosch municipality responded to multiple storm water incidents, warning residents of road closures and diversions, including the R304/Bird Street intersection (closed due to a shoulder embankment washaway. Motorists were advised to divert via Long Street, Cloetesville or Plankenburg Road/George Blake Avenue.

The R44/Tennantville intersection was flooded, with traffic being diverted through Cloetesville. 

The disaster risk management centre urged residents to:

  • report potholes as soon as they appear to effect timely repairs and avoid further road damage;
  • maintain drainage systems regularly to prevent blockages;
  • raise the floor level of homes where possible, so that it sits higher than the surrounding ground; and 
  • report blocked drains and drainage intakes, and illegal dumping, which can worsen flooding. 

TimesLIVE

