South Africa

Another taxi owner shot dead in Soweto while getting a haircut

09 April 2025 - 06:38 By Khodani Mpilo
A taxi owner was shot dead on Immink Drive in Diepkloof Zone 5, Soweto on Tuesday afternoon.
Image: Khodani Mpilo/TimesLIVE

Another taxi owner was shot dead in Diepkloof, Soweto while getting a haircut on Tuesday afternoon.

Though the motive for the killing is unknown, police suspect it could be linked to the ongoing war between rival taxi associations fighting for routes in Soweto, a police officer who did not want to not be named because they are not allowed to speak to the media told TimesLIVE. 

On Monday morning, three taxi marshals belonging to the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association were shot dead in Mofolo Central, Soweto as they made their way to the office from the ranks.

The taxi owner was shot dead as he was about to get a haircut at a salon in Soweto.
Image: Khodani Mpilo/TimesLIVE

The visibly shaken barber, who was about to cut the victim's hair, said three men walked in and shot him.

“I didn't see them enter the salon, I only heard the gunshots,” he said.

The barber said the man was not a regular customer. 

“They checked for a pulse on his neck and when they found one, they shot him again three times,” he said. 

“ I'm very lucky to be alive. One of the two pointed a firearm at me after firing. I never thought I would live to tell the story,” he said. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza could not immediately give comment. 

