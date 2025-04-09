Cold water cold comfort for frustrated Northcliff residents on day four with no water

For the past three days, Pauline Michell has been bathing in a cold pool in Northcliff, Johannesburg, due to a water outage which started on Sunday afternoon.

The 71-year-old, who lives alone, usually keeps five-litre water bottles on hand but this time she was caught off guard.

With only one 5l bottle left, she doesn't know how she will last another day if the water is not restored.

“My frustration is that I am 71 and not mobile. I cannot get out to get water so am sitting with no water and no way to get any. Something has to be done,” she said.

“Luckily, I had a 5l bottle of water which is now finished. I do have a swimming pool, so I have used that in the toilets. I have no idea what to do now,” she said.

For Jolandi Kuhn, who lives with a family of six with children, adjustment has been difficult.

She has been driving to her mother's home in Florida so the family can bathe.

Kuhn also has a pool so she can flush the toilets. “My mom has borehole water and is completely off the grid,” she said.

She added that when they prepare food, they use sanitiser.

“I don’t know how people without a pool have been coping. To just shower we have to drive somewhere,” she said.

Angelique Butler, 33, has been without water since Sunday without proper updates from Johannesburg Water or the city.

“We are on day four and keep hearing that a 'team is working tirelessly to resolve the issue'. That’s it. No real answers, no time frames, just empty statements,” she said.

She added that this outage wasn't the first as in December they had a long outage caused by “infrastructure upgrades”.

“Then came months of rain — and somehow we are still being water-shedded, often late at night or in the early hours of the morning with no warning.

“How is this even possible?” she asked.

She said there was never any explanation, transparency or accountability. She added that it was infuriating to drive around Northcliff and “see burst pipes all over the place with water running down the streets while households have dry taps”.

“No-one is telling us anything meaningful. We are just left to figure it out while struggling through the chaos. This situation has a real, daily impact. Hygiene is impacted, we can’t cook properly and we have to spend money we don’t have on bottled water. Our children and elderly parents are affected.

“To add insult to injury, our water bills stay the same every month,” she said.

Local ward councillor Nicolene Jonker said there was a major burst pipe on Sunday, with a lot of water flowing on the streets.

She said that on the same day in the evening, Johannesburg Water repaired another major leak close to the Northcliff water tower.

“Joburg Water has implemented water-shedding. Some reservoirs are turned off at night and with all the water losses during the day, Joburg water still turned off the pump station that feeds the reservoir on Sunday evening.

“Monday morning when they try to start the pumps again, they kept on tripping,” she said.

She said residents felt that Johannesburg Water technicians were incompetent but she did not agree. She said the team was working with old infrastructure that was hardly maintained.

She added that while she doesn't want to speculate, the problem could be a valve that might need replacing, or a fault with the motors.

She added that she was on site on Tuesday evening and left about 11pm. “I have never seen people work so hard to try to solve a problem,” she said.

Johannesburg Water said on Wednesday that the team had successfully replaced a part after working on it since Tuesday.

The entity said that though the pump was operational, it had not yet been able to fill the Northcliff water tower due to ongoing technical problems.

“A minor pipe burst was detected on the outlet side of the pump station. This issue is now being addressed by both the networks and electromechanical teams.

“Despite the pump running, water is still not reaching the tower. To assess the cause, pressure tests were carried out on the non-return valve within the network at Joseph Street. The results showed minimal pressure loss, confirming that the non-return valve is functioning properly,” said Johannesburg Water.

Johannesburg Water said, “Our teams remain onsite, working diligently. Regular communication updates are being shared, and the next update will be issued shortly.

“Alternative water supply points have been made available since yesterday, after recommendations from the ward councillor.”

