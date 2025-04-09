Gun Free SA calls for stricter oversight in private security sector

Gun Free South Africa (GFSA) has welcomed the draft regulations tied to the proposed Firearms Control Amendment Bill, describing them as a long-overdue step towards greater accountability in the country’s sprawling private security industry.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, GFSA director Dr Stanley Maphosa said the move is critical given the sheer scale of the industry in comparison to state policing structures.
“South Africa’s private security industry is four times bigger than our police service. According to the 2023/24 figures taken from SAPS and PSIRA annual reports, there are 608,977 registered active security officers compared to 150,388 SAPS Act employees, yet it operates largely without oversight or control,” said Maphosa.
Last week, police minister Senzo Mchunu quietly drafted amendments to the Private Security Industry Regulation Act, after consultations with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA).
The changes come amid broader efforts to review and tighten firearm laws in the country, first announced by Mchunu last year as part of a national strategy to deal with the growing use of unlicensed and stolen guns.
The proposed reforms also build on concerns raised by Mchunu’s predecessor, Bheki Cele, who revealed in parliament that nearly 2,000 firearms were stolen from the SAPS between 2021 and 2023.
Maphosa said GFSA supports the spirit of the draft regulations, which are now open for public comment.
“The amendments are a draft and are therefore an opportunity for members of the public to give feedback before they are formally tabled,” he said.
“As was the case with the publication of the draft Firearms Control Amendment Bill in 2021, the publication of these draft regulations creates space for engagement and strengthening of the regulatory framework and should be welcomed by everyone who wants to see a safer and secure South Africa,” said Maphosa.
In its latest quarterly crime statistics, Mchunu revealed that from October to December 2024, 1,952 suspects were arrested for illegal possession of firearms. Meanwhile, 1,380 were caught with illegal ammunition.
GFSA has identified five key focus areas in the new draft regulations that it says could significantly strengthen gun safety in the private security sector. Maphosa said one of the most important proposals is the requirement for comprehensive registers of firearm issuance, discharge, and assessment.
“The requirement for detailed registers for firearms, issuing, discharge, and assessment will significantly improve accountability and traceability,” he said.
GFSA has thrown its weight behind proposals to restrict the types of firearms allowed for specific security operations.
“The principle of limits of gun type, use and user is globally recognised as a core principle of reducing gun violence,” said Maphosa.
“As such, we welcome efforts to limit the types of firearms that can be owned for different uses — be this armed response or close protection (limited to handguns or shotguns), bolt action rifles for anti-poaching operations, and semi-automatic rifles for cash-in-transit protection,” he said.
While not in full agreement with every proposal, GFSA supports increased standards in training and legal awareness for security personnel.
“We do support regular assessments, mandatory practical training and legal briefing sessions, which will enhance professionalism,” said Maphosa.
One of the more ambitious recommendations includes installing tracking devices on all firearms issued to private security guards.
“The requirement to install tracking devices in all firearms is a positive step towards preventing diversion,” said Maphosa.
Maphosa also said that private security companies report the loss or theft of an average of six guns a day, including high-calibre weapons.
“In almost every incident of a successful heist, not only is cash stolen, but so are guards’ guns,” he said.
GFSA is also backing a provision that would prohibit security officers from carrying firearms in crowded public spaces such as malls, taxi ranks and schools.
“We support the prohibition on security officers possessing firearms in spaces like shopping malls, taxi ranks and schools as it is a significant safety measure that acknowledges the risk of firearms in crowded public spaces,” said Maphosa.
The draft regulations, if passed, could mark a pivotal shift in the governance of firearms in South Africa’s private security sector, which has long been criticised for lax oversight.
GFSA says the proposals offer a valuable opportunity to restore public trust and improve safety across communities.
TimesLIVE
Gun Free SA calls for stricter oversight in private security sector
Move seen as critical given the sheer scale of the industry compared with SAPS
Image: Shannon Stapleton
