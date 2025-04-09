Hundreds of students took to the streets in Pretoria on Tuesday in a shut-down march demanding justice for Cwecwe.
The protesters called out the police service for their failure to thoroughly investigate her rape case, echoing broader frustrations about how cases of gender-based violence are handled. Marchers held signs, sang struggle songs and demanded accountability, insisting justice delayed is justice denied.
IN PICS | Students shut down Pretoria in demand for justice for Cwecwe
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
TimesLIVE
