South Africa

IN PICS | Students shut down Pretoria in demand for justice for Cwecwe

09 April 2025 - 06:32 By THAPELO MOREBUDI
Students showed up in their numbers on April 8 2025, demanding answers and accountability.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Hundreds of students took to the streets in Pretoria on Tuesday in a shut-down march demanding justice for Cwecwe.

The protesters called out the police service for their failure to thoroughly investigate her rape case, echoing broader frustrations about how cases of gender-based violence are handled. Marchers held signs, sang struggle songs and demanded accountability, insisting justice delayed is justice denied.

Pretoria streets echoed with chants and calls for justice. Students said they are tired of being ignored.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Hundreds marched for Cwecwe, demanding police treat GBV cases with urgency and care.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The justice for Cwecwe shut-down march in Pretoria was a powerful reminder that silence is complicity.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The protesters said they marched not only for Cwecwe, but for every ignored case.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Hundreds of protesters called for justice for Cwecwe.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A march rooted in pain and powered by purpose.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Students demanded thorough police work.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Protesters called for justice for the young rape victim.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Students marched for Cwecwe and all victims of injustice.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Protesters called for police to investigate properly.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Hundreds called for justice for the young rape victim.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
'No more delays' was the message when students flooded the streets for Cwecwe.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Pretoria stood still for Cwecwe.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Pretoria's students have spoken. They want justice.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The rape case has stirred anger across the country.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

State declined to prosecute in Cwecwe case in November due to insufficient evidence: Mchunu

Police minister Senzo Mchunu says the National Prosecuting Authority declined in November to prosecute in the alleged rape case of a seven-year-old ...
News
4 days ago

Varsity probes student's derogatory comments on raped seven-year-old

Sol Plaatjie University in the Northern Cape has confirmed it is investigating comments by a student allegedly training to be a teacher at the ...
News
5 days ago

Five rape crisis organisations you need to keep on your radar

As gender-based violence cases continue to shock South Africans, we look at who to call for yourself or a loved one.
Lifestyle
6 days ago
