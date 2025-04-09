South Africa

Joburg clothing warehouse on fire overnight

09 April 2025 - 06:48 By TimesLIVE
The fire spread across the second floor of the building used to store clothing.
Image: Screengrab

Johannesburg emergency services were called out on Tuesday night to a fire at a building in the city centre.

EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said security guards were on duty and raised the alarm at about 10pm.

The two-storey building was used as a warehouse to store clothing.

The fire had reached the second floor of the building when the EMS team arrived, she said. Confirming it was not a residential building, she said no one was injured.

