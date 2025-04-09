Johannesburg emergency services were called out on Tuesday night to a fire at a building in the city centre.
EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said security guards were on duty and raised the alarm at about 10pm.
The two-storey building was used as a warehouse to store clothing.
The fire had reached the second floor of the building when the EMS team arrived, she said. Confirming it was not a residential building, she said no one was injured.
Joburg clothing warehouse on fire overnight
