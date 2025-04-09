South Africa

Man accused of Junior Phalane's murder makes third bid for bail

All accused face charges in other courts and were on bail at time of boy's death

09 April 2025 - 19:06
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Elia Maeko applies for bail in the Pretoria North magistrate's court.
Elia Maeko applies for bail in the Pretoria North magistrate's court.
Image: Herman Moloi

Almost a year since little  Ditebogo Junior Phalane, 5, was shot dead at his home in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, the trial is yet to get under way.

One of the accused, Elia Maeko, was set to make his third bid for bail on Wednesday.

Maeko, 36, is among the three suspects accused of shooting Junior during a hijacking at the Phalane family’s home on May 10 last year.

By 1pm on Wednesday, the matter had not yet started in the Pretoria North magistrate’s court.

Junior was killed as he ran to give his father a welcome hug on his dad's return from work early in the evening. His family, who have been waiting for justice since the 2024 incident, were in court.

Maeko, Ali Sithole, 30, and Nido Gumbo, 29, are charged with murder and robbery, with Gumbo facing an extra charge of being in South Africa illegally.

In September, Maeko and his co-accused abandoned bail, stating their families were concerned about their safety should they be released from custody.

“The public order might be disturbed should the accused continue to bring a bail application,” said their lawyer, Thulani Kekana, in September. “I am not going to disclose what has happened with the families [of the accused], but they have been receiving messages that are not appropriate. We are abandoning our bail [bid].”

The state previously opposed bail and informed the court that they would oppose it again because public order would be disturbed if the accused were released.

All three suspects have cases pending in other courts and were out on bail at the time Junior was killed.

Maeko was out on bail for possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition at the time.

Sithole has a pending case at the Ga-Rankuwa magistrate’s court, where he faces a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Gumbo has a pending case at the Atteridgeville magistrate’s court for possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition.

SowetanLIVE

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. 'Things haven't been easy': Ditebogo's father speaks of his son's death South Africa
  2. Threats allegedly sent to family members of men accused of Ditebogo Phalane's ... South Africa
  3. One of Ditebogo’s alleged killers has pending attempted murder case, another ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Johannes von Baumbach is the world’s youngest billionaire at 19 years old World
  2. These Johannesburg suburbs are most in demand by homebuyers South Africa
  3. Musk made direct appeals to Trump to reverse new tariffs, Washington Post ... World
  4. Pump station failure results in sewage flooding homes in Cape Town suburb South Africa
  5. Return grieving mom's cellphone taken from fatal crash, family begs South Africa

Latest Videos

Russia takes an American astronaut to space station | Reuters
China imposes 84% tariffs on the US | BBC News