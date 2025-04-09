Minister of human settlements Thembi Simelane says the collapse of the George building in 2024, which claimed the lives of 34 people, was as a result of systematic failures, negligence and misconduct.
Simelane was speaking on Wednesday, where she shared the findings of a forensic investigative report which looked at what caused the building to collapse.
The forensics discovered the affected areas involving the lapse in oversight inspection, approval of construction plans during the building process, and failures in health and safety compliance by the construction company.
“We want to promise the families and friends of the departed workers, whose deaths were avoidable, that their lives were not in vain”, she said.
She said the investigation uncovered that the George municipality approved the plans when the construction was already under way. This means the work on site started before approvals were finalised.
“What is disturbing is the unlawful use of other officials' credentials to enrol the first phase of the project and this demonstrated the breakdown in the NHBRC’s internal control system,” she said.
The investigation found that the inspection was conducted eight days after enrolment and as a result it was in breach of the five-day inspection window allowed by NHBRC protocol.
In addition, the investigation found the site's geotechnical report failed to provide essential data.
“More worrying was that the inspection reports included units which were yet to be constructed”, she said.
Simelane revealed that the officials being investigated will be accountable for their actions, alleged dereliction of duty, misconduct, negligence, dishonesty and misrepresentation in official inspection reports that led to the building collapsing.
“Five officials including the CEO have been placed on suspension,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Negligence, misconduct led to the collapse of George building
There were 'failures in health and safety compliance' by construction company
Image: Werner Hills
Minister of human settlements Thembi Simelane says the collapse of the George building in 2024, which claimed the lives of 34 people, was as a result of systematic failures, negligence and misconduct.
Simelane was speaking on Wednesday, where she shared the findings of a forensic investigative report which looked at what caused the building to collapse.
The forensics discovered the affected areas involving the lapse in oversight inspection, approval of construction plans during the building process, and failures in health and safety compliance by the construction company.
“We want to promise the families and friends of the departed workers, whose deaths were avoidable, that their lives were not in vain”, she said.
She said the investigation uncovered that the George municipality approved the plans when the construction was already under way. This means the work on site started before approvals were finalised.
“What is disturbing is the unlawful use of other officials' credentials to enrol the first phase of the project and this demonstrated the breakdown in the NHBRC’s internal control system,” she said.
The investigation found that the inspection was conducted eight days after enrolment and as a result it was in breach of the five-day inspection window allowed by NHBRC protocol.
In addition, the investigation found the site's geotechnical report failed to provide essential data.
“More worrying was that the inspection reports included units which were yet to be constructed”, she said.
Simelane revealed that the officials being investigated will be accountable for their actions, alleged dereliction of duty, misconduct, negligence, dishonesty and misrepresentation in official inspection reports that led to the building collapsing.
“Five officials including the CEO have been placed on suspension,” she said.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Thembi Simelane briefs media on George building collapse
Criminal charges loom after George building collapse
Father’s Day wish for son who survived George building disaster
George building collapse: Rescue operations concluded on Friday
George building collapse: 47 workers identified
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos