South Africa

Pastor gets 15 years for raping woman under pretence of spiritual healing

09 April 2025 - 12:23
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Thabiso Victor Mongatane, 42, has been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for rape of a 25-year-old female victim after making her believe she had a condition that needed spiritual intervention.
Thabiso Victor Mongatane, 42, has been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for rape of a 25-year-old female victim after making her believe she had a condition that needed spiritual intervention.
Image: SAPS Limpopo

A 42-year-old Limpopo pastor has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the rape of a 25-year-old woman he manipulated into believing she needed spiritual intervention.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, Thabiso Victor Mongatane was convicted and sentenced in the Mahwelereng regional court on Monday for the rape in Masodi village on September 7 2022.

“A 42-year-old man abused his powers and raped a vulnerable woman after making her believe she had a condition that needed spiritual intervention,” said Ledwaba.

The ordeal began in March 2022 when the victim’s mother fell ill and Mongatane was recommended by a relative to assist.

The 25-year-old woman took her mother to Mongatane’s premises in Masodi village in the Mahwelereng policing area, where the pastor performed what was described as a spiritual treatment.

Months later, on September 4 2022, Mongatane prophesied over the young woman and instructed her to return in two days for further intervention regarding “obstacles” in her life.

“The victim drove back to the premises to get treatment from the pastor on September 7 2022,” said Ledwaba.

“Upon arrival, the victim was ordered to take off her clothes and cover her body for steaming. Mongatane left the victim for a few minutes and returned afterwards. He ordered the victim not to dress because he wanted to continue with the treatment and she complied,” said Ledwaba. 

It was during this treatment session that Mongatane raped the woman.

A case of rape was opened at the local police station and transferred to the Mokopane family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.

Sgt Lesetja Langa led the investigation, resulting in Mongatane’s arrest on March 28 2024.

“During the court proceedings, Mongatane was granted R1,000 bail until he was convicted and sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment,” said Ledwaba.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe commended the work of the investigation team and welcomed the conviction and sentencing.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Seven suspects aged 24 to 79 arrested in connection with rapes of minors in a week: police

The police say they are intensifying their fight against gender-based and child crimes through investigation and tracing operations across the ...
News
1 day ago

Brothers sentenced for raping their minor cousin in 2014

The court sentenced a 30-year-old man to life and his 22-year-old brother to 10 years' imprisonment for the rape of their minor cousin 11 years ago.
News
1 day ago

Ethiopian arrested for allegedly raping 6-year-old girl in Mpumalanga

A 26-year-old Ethiopian suspect arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl in Arnot near Hendrina in Mpumalanga is expected ...
News
2 days ago

IN PICS | Students shut down Pretoria in demand for justice for Cwecwe

Hundreds of students took to the streets in Pretoria on Tuesday in a shut-down march demanding justice for Cwecwe.
News
6 hours ago

The town where rape is a sentence served by women

Sexual violence is 'a part of life' in the small Eastern Cape town of Matatiele, where seven-year-old 'Cwecwe' was allegedly raped at school
News
3 days ago

When justice isn't seen to be done

Another acquittal of a rape accused reinforces the perception of incompetence and crocodile tears from politicians
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Johannes von Baumbach is the world’s youngest billionaire at 19 years old World
  2. These Johannesburg suburbs are most in demand by homebuyers South Africa
  3. Musk made direct appeals to Trump to reverse new tariffs, Washington Post ... World
  4. Pump station failure results in sewage flooding homes in Cape Town suburb South Africa
  5. Return grieving mom's cellphone taken from fatal crash, family begs South Africa

Latest Videos

2025 Audi Q7 and Q8 launch
Minister of Human Settlements briefs media on the NHBRC’s report into George ...