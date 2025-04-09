South Africa

Police officer fatally shot in Inanda

09 April 2025 - 06:54 By Mfundo Mkhize
One of the spent bullets found at the scene of the shooting.
Image: Rusa
Image: Rusa

An off-duty police officer was fatally shot in Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday afternoon.

Reaction Unit SA spokesperson Prem Balram said the officer parked his vehicle on a roadside and headed to a tuckshop when he was accosted by suspects who fired shots at him.

The attackers fled in a silver VW Polo. 

Spent 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene.

TimesLIVE

