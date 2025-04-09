South Africa

POLL | Was SANDF's presence at the Justice for Cwecwe march necessary?

09 April 2025 - 11:00 By TimesLIVE
The youth of Gauteng took to the streets last week protesting against gender-based violence, particularly the rape of a seven-year-old in the Eastern Cape last year.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) at the Justice for Cwecwe march in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape has sparked widespread outrage and raised questions about the use of military force during peaceful protests.

The march was held in response to the alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl at a local school.

The incident has reignited anger over South Africa’s gender-based violence crisis.

But what was meant to be a moment of solidarity and protest took a controversial turn when SANDF members were spotted at the scene.

Political parties, including ActionSA and the EFF, have slammed the deployment, pointing fingers at President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying he is the only person constitutionally empowered with parliament to authorise such action.

Others accused the ANC-led government of using military intimidation to silence public outrage.

