South Africa

Spaza shops association welcomes R500m government boost

South African Spaza-Shops Association also expressed deep concern about potential mismanagement of the funds

09 April 2025 - 17:12 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
Spaza shops' lifeline is at risk without accountability.
Image: SETUMO-THEBE MOHLOMI.

The South African Spaza-Shops Association (Sassa) has welcomed the R500m in government funding aimed at revitalising spaza shops across the country.

The association has, however, emphasised the urgent need for proper management, transparency and structural oversight to ensure the funds serve their intended purpose. 

“This initiative brings hope that it will stabilise the spaza shop industry, which has faced numerous challenges over the years,” said Kgothatso Ramautswa, president of the association.

In March TimesLIVE reported that small business development minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams had announced a R500m support fund for spaza shops in collaboration with the department of trade, industry and competition (DTIC).

The association expressed deep concern about the potential mismanagement of the funds.

