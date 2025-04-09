South Africa

Suspects killed in highway shoot-out were wanted for murders: Police

09 April 2025 - 07:09 By Mfundo Mkhize
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The four suspects were wanted for at least three cases of murder in Inanda. File photo.
The four suspects were wanted for at least three cases of murder in Inanda. File photo.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

Four suspects killed in a shoot-out with police on the M4 highway near uMlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday afternoon were being sought for murders in the vicinity of Inanda township.

The suspects were wanted for at least three cases of murder in Inanda, two of which were double murders. The murders were committed in March and April.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police had gathered intelligence about the whereabouts of the suspects.

When police pounced on them at a mall in Umlazi, the suspects sped away.

Netshiunda said when police caught up on them, the suspects opened fire.

"To protect themselves and other road users, police returned fire," he said.

No police officer sustained injuries during the shoot-out.

The suspects were found in possession of three firearms.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Four suspects killed in shoot-out with police on Durban's southern freeway

KwaZulu-Natal police killed four alleged suspects on the M4 southern freeway near the old airport south of Durban.
News
13 hours ago

Surge in CIT heists pushes KZN motor licensing department to go cashless

KwaZulu-Natal motor licensing offices will no longer accept bank notes as the transport department has gone cashless.
News
6 days ago

Durban man sentenced to 25 years in jail for deaths of friends after night of partying

The family of murdered Durban pharmacist Zizipho Gabisa should have been celebrating her 30th birthday on Monday.
News
3 weeks ago

IN PICS | On the hunt for killers and answers in crime-ridden Amaoti

Families of three victims shot dead during a crime-fighting meeting are left reeling and say they will never get justice for their deaths
News
4 weeks ago

Wentworth gangster who shot matric pupil 12 times over Instagram post gets 15-year sentence

A 20-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man who shot dead Wentworth Secondary School matric pupil Leyton Fynn was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment in the ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Johannes von Baumbach is the world’s youngest billionaire at 19 years old World
  2. These Johannesburg suburbs are most in demand by homebuyers South Africa
  3. Musk made direct appeals to Trump to reverse new tariffs, Washington Post ... World
  4. Pump station failure results in sewage flooding homes in Cape Town suburb South Africa
  5. Return grieving mom's cellphone taken from fatal crash, family begs South Africa

Latest Videos

Dozens killed in Dominican Republic nightclub collapse
US official calls for peaceful end to Congo conflict | REUTERS