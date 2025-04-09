Suspects killed in highway shoot-out were wanted for murders: Police

Four suspects killed in a shoot-out with police on the M4 highway near uMlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday afternoon were being sought for murders in the vicinity of Inanda township.
The suspects were wanted for at least three cases of murder in Inanda, two of which were double murders. The murders were committed in March and April.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police had gathered intelligence about the whereabouts of the suspects.
When police pounced on them at a mall in Umlazi, the suspects sped away.
Netshiunda said when police caught up on them, the suspects opened fire.
"To protect themselves and other road users, police returned fire," he said.
No police officer sustained injuries during the shoot-out.
The suspects were found in possession of three firearms.
