South Africa

Three corpses stolen from mortuary in Northern Cape still missing, no arrests

09 April 2025 - 14:04 By Rilise Rose Raphulu
The bodies of a baby and two men were illegally removed from a funeral parlour in Kuruman. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/dolgachov

Northern Cape police are still in the dark after three corpses were stolen from a private mortuary in Kuruman.

Two suspects assaulted and tied up a security guard before absconding with the bodies of two adult men and a 10-day-old baby girl in the early hours of March 17 from the Motheo Wa Bophelo funeral parlour.

No breakthrough has been made in the investigation yet, police confirmed on Wednesday. There have been no arrests and the corpses have not been recovered. Police declined to be drawn on the possible motive.

At the time, the funeral parlour's James Mangate described the crime as an act of desecration that was inhumane and deeply distressing for the affected families and mortuary staff. 

“We respect the investigation process and will allow the police the necessary time to conduct and conclude their inquiries,” he said.

Understanding the emotional and psychological effect of this event we have engaged social workers and religious leaders to provide support and counselling to the affected families. Our hope is for the safe recovery of the stolen remains so the families can provide their loved ones with the dignified burial they deserve.

“In addition to law enforcement efforts, we have deployed additional investigators and search teams to assist in locating the stolen remains,” Mangate said.

Police have asked anyone with information who can assist with the investigation to contact Lt-Col Doggy Magugu on 082-469-0578. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be shared on the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600-10111, or the MySaps app. 

TimesLIVE

