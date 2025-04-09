South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

09 April 2025 - 09:53 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Court proceedings in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial continue in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

Unwell Kelly Smith absent again in kidnap trial of missing daughter

Raquel "Kelly" Smith was excused on Tuesday from her kidnapping and human trafficking trial due to feeling unwell - the second time she has been ...
News
1 day ago

Evidence on alleged confession delayed in Joshlin Smith trial

The hearing of further evidence and cross-examination of a witness regarding the alleged confession made by one of the men accused of having a hand ...
News
5 days ago

‘Kelly told me nothing about money’: video footage of alleged confession by Jacquin ‘Boeta’ Appollis

The trial within a trial trying to assess the admissibility of the alleged confessions made by some of the accused in the kidnapping and human ...
News
4 days ago
