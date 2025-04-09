Zulu king brings house in order with two new appointments

Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini moved to bring his house in order with the appointment of Inkosi Zuzifa Buthelezi as his council chairperson and Prince Thulani Zulu as his spokesperson.
The king is yet to announce his traditional prime minister after he fired Thulasizwe Buthelezi last year.
The king's private office confirmed on Wednesday the appointment of Buthelezi, the son of the late IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi, and the appointment of Zulu of Ezibindini royal palace.
Zulu was the spokesperson of king Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu. He replaced Prince Mbonisi Zulu.
Buthelezi, who is an MP for the IFP, was initially considered a front-runner for the traditional prime minister position.
“King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, sovereign of the Zulu nation, has appointed Inkosi Buthelezi as the chairperson of the king’s council of the Zulu kingdom and Prince Thulani Zulu as the spokesperson of the Zulu royal family and the Zulu kingdom. These appointments were formalised during a ceremonial signing in Durban on April 9,” the king's office said.
The appointments mark a “pivotal moment in the renewal and reinforcement of the institutional structure of the Zulu kingdom as led by the king”.
“These leaders have been entrusted with critical responsibilities that will ensure the dignity, unity and cultural legacy of the Zulu nation remain safeguarded and advanced. Inkosi Buthelezi, a seasoned leader of royal descent and deep traditional insight, will preside over the king’s council, a body tasked with advising the king on matters of tradition, governance and national unity. He will work closely with the Zulu royal chancellor, who has been designated as the implementing agent for decisions and resolutions adopted by the council.”
Buthelezi and Zulu said they were “humbled” at the opportunity to serve the new king, amakhosi and the Zulu nation.
The appointments came as the king is preparing for a leadership battle over the throne with his brother Prince Simakade, scheduled to be heard in court next month.
Zulu king brings house in order with two new appointments
Image: SUPPLIED
