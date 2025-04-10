South Africa

Another delay in missing tourist Nick Frischke trial due to overlap with Joshlin Smith trial

10 April 2025 - 14:30 By Kim Swartz
Nick Frischke left some of his belongings at an Airbnb where he was staying in Pinelands.
Image: SAPS

German tourist Nick Frischke disappeared in Cape Town in February 2023, a year before Joshlin Smith went missing in Saldanha Bay. 

Frischke was robbed while hiking in Hout Bay and six-year-old Joshlin was allegedly sold to a sangoma for R20,000.

While they remain missing, the suspects implicated in the incidents are being prosecuted by the same advocate, Aradhana Heeramun, who has been at the high court sitting in Saldanha Bay since March 3 for the kidnapping and human trafficking trial of Joshlin's mother Raquel “Kelly” Smith and two co-accused.

The case of four suspects accused of robbing Frischke of his cellphone, backpack and credit card was postponed in the Wynberg regional court on Thursday as Heeramun was still prosecuting in the little girl's case.

Ishaam Fischer, Melvin Geunantin, Vanroy Petersen and Carlo Geunantin are charged with performing acts in a pattern of criminal activity, four counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, housebreaking, three counts of illegal possession of firearms and a count of illegal possession of ammunition. They have pleaded not guilty.

The court previously heard evidence from Lt-Col Dudley Truter, who said he received information about a cellphone in the possession of a person named Melvin.

The matter was postponed to April 14. 

TimesLIVE

