Cost of a funeral: What's the difference between rural and urban areas, and what determines the price?

Chair of the Funeral Industry Reformed Association Johan Rousseau said costs can vary widely as the industry does not have a uniform price list or itemised billing for a coffin, registration of death, storage, tents and chairs.
“Without legislation, a licensing body, regulatory body or an ombud in place, it will be difficult to determine the exact pricing structure.”
A funeral is determined by what the family requires — type of coffin, hearse, decorations, third-party costs, cemetery fees, repatriation and transportation fees. “Do they want the deceased to be embalmed? Do they want to have a tombstone erected simultaneously when the burial takes place?” Third-party costs include municipal fees, either for a crematorium or for a cemetery.
Funeral service provider in the Eastern Cape and chairperson of the National Funeral Directors' Association of Southern Africa (NFDA), Fred Darke, said the industry is divided into two sectors. He said this is before death and after the death of a client.
“The pre-death sector is everything that happens before a person passes away. People want to know that there is a funeral service provider, and they want to tell their family when something happens to them — this is where you need to go, and that's where they will sort my funeral,” he said.
The funeral parlour would have to maintain the building and make sure there is electricity, a car on standby and an operating cold room for the body.
Rousseau said there are many aspects when looking at the cost of a funeral and each funeral parlour decides its own costs and profit margins.
Prices differ depending on when the funeral is held, either during the week or at the weekend.
Third-party costs usually escalate the price of a funeral.
Diverse traditions and economic realities create distinct challenges and opportunities in funeral planning.
The disparity between the costs of urban and rural funerals is stark, but both are pricey.
According to Nwabisa Saul, CEO of Abaveleli Funeral Services, funeral costs in urban areas have surged dramatically, with estimates ranging from R85,000 to R200,000.
Funerals in rural areas which often draw larger numbers, remain more affordable, typically costing between R33,000 and R65,000.
Urban funerals come with a host of additional expenses that rural communities often circumvent but both have their challenges. For example, urban funerals require the payment of burial site fees, which can be substantial, venue hire and professional catering for the ceremony.
While rural funerals benefit from community traditions and family-owned spaces for catering and burial, significant expenses remain for transportation, the coffin, food, beverages and additional items like tents and chairs.
While in rural areas, a funeral parlour could rely on a fleet of vehicles, maybe bakkies, to operate, in the urban areas they could, for example, use an upmarket vehicle or a limousine. The displays in churches also contribute to the difference.
Catering is also pricey in urban areas. “In rural areas, people slaughter for themselves, have a cemetery in their area which is managed by the traditional leadership.
“There are also transportation costs if a person passes away in an urban area and needs to be buried in a rural area where they originate from,” he said.
Rousseau advised consumers to double-check what is contained in “package price” offers by some funeral parlours as they might find out later what was advertised or sold was not what they wanted. He also advised them to check service providers' competence certificates.
“It is essential to guide people in terms of the funeral services offerings because there is a cost attached to tents, toilets, catering, flowers, hymns sheets and decorations.”
Saul said changing consumers' behaviour towards digital transformation and sustainability are set to affect the funeral industry, as costs weigh.
These include the use of online platforms for planning and arranging funerals and curating virtual experiences for memorial services with personalised digital tributes.
As environmental concerns grow, Saul predicts an increase in demand for eco-friendly funeral options such as biodegradable caskets and urns.
