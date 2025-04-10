“The value of the car at the time was R600,000 and it was sold for R30,000,” he said.
Ditebogo was shot dead as he rushed to hug his father, who was returning home on May 10 last year and the gunmen stole the bakkie his father was driving.
Mashudu told the court Maeko and his co-accused Ali Sithole, 30, and Nido Gumbo, 29, belonged to a gang called Task Team, which is known for robbing people and hijacking cars. According to Mashudu, the gang terrorised communities from Soshanguve to Rustenburg.
He said in the group of five each member knew his capabilities and specialities such as removing tracking devices in vehicles. “These people conspired to commit a crime, they used to be armed and after robbing people they knew where to sell those things and what to remove, such as a tracker.”
In this case the canopy of the bakkie was sold on the R101 for R3,000 on May 11 by accused 3 [Maeko].
Mashudu said after the hijacking the three had called several people to try to sell the bakkie. “Accused 2 [Sithole] is the one who had been in contact with the buyer from Mpumalanga on the 11th. On May 12, Sithole went to Mpumalanga and came with the buyer to Pretoria and the bakkie was sold for R30,000. The buyer [then] sold it [to another person].”
Mashudu said there are two other suspects yet to be arrested.
Maeko was arrested five days after the killing of Ditebogo and the others were arrested later.
Ditebogo Junior Phalane's killers sold dad's bakkie for R30k, court hears
Image: Herman Moloi
Man accused of Junior Phalane's murder makes third bid for bail
When Mashudu was about to testify about how the community assisted with the arrest of the trio, the matter was postponed due to the time.
Earlier in his bail application, Maeko told the court he was the father of a daughter he had yet to meet because of his incarceration.
“I am a father to three minor children, aged between six years and four months. At the time of my arrest my girlfriend was six months' pregnant and my child was born while I was in custody,” he said through his lawyer Thulani Kekana.
In his affidavit, Maeko said he was a taxi driver and owned a salon generating an income of R7,500 per month.
“I am the breadwinner to my family and my extended family. My brother passed on 20 days after my arrest. He was suffering from diabetes and was under my care. My mother is living alone and she is suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.”
Maeko said he was the one who usually ensured his 66-year-old mother attends her health check-up. As things stand, his mother is without his support, said Maeko. His mother filed an affidavit stating Maeko was assisting her with medication and food.
The matter was postponed to May 6.
Speaking outside court, Ditebogo Phalane snr thanked the community for the support they have given to him and his family and for tipping off the police, leading to the arrests.
He said listening to Mashudu's testimony was difficult. “It took us back to the trauma we went through, especially when he went into details. It took a huge toll on us, but I send gratitude to every person who contributed to this case.”
He also expressed concern about the safety of the investigating officer as there were two more suspects yet to be brought to book.
