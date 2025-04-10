South Africa

Furniture shop fraud probe leads to arrest of Free State detective

Sergeant could not account for the property found in his possession

10 April 2025 - 15:16 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
Dockets and DNA swab kits were found at the policeman's house.
Image: SAPS

A police sergeant stationed at the Bohlokong detective unit is facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice after a search of his home uncovered dockets, exhibits for other cases and DNA buccal swabs, Free State police said. 

Wednesday's arrest in Bethlehem came after a fraud case was reported by a furniture store in March last year, when suspicious account applications using falsified documents were uncovered.

The fraudulent purchases amounted to more than R124,000, with some of the stolen items allegedly delivered to the sergeant’s residence with his state vehicle, spokesperson Capt Loraine Earle said.

“The 42-year-old sergeant could not account for the property found in his possession. A case of defeating the ends of justice has been opened, and further links to other cases are under investigation,” Earle said.

A 46-year-old woman and 39-year-old man were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the furniture shop fraud case.

TimesLIVE

