South Africa

Gauteng transport MEC threatens taxi rank shutdown for six months after killings

10 April 2025 - 08:53
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gauteng transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela proposes drastic measures to address taxi violence in the province. File image
Gauteng transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela proposes drastic measures to address taxi violence in the province. File image
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Gauteng transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has mooted a shutdown of taxi ranks in the province for six months to address taxi violence.

Since January, 59 people have lost their lives in taxi-related incidents, with 30 deaths in March alone. This week, three people were shot dead in a taxi-related shooting in Soweto and a taxi owner was killed in Diepkloof.

Diale-Tlabela said she met women in the taxi industry who joined after their husbands were killed and agreed that stricter measures were necessary to stop the violence.

“The agreement we have is to close the taxi ranks not only for a week or two but to close them for six months and make sure that we come to the end of this,” she said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.

She said her department would hold consultations with affected parties such as taxi associations before implementing the shutdown.

“We are going to follow the process to the letter. But this must happen. It cannot be OK to continue as if it's business as usual. If they were killing each other among themselves, it would be better, but they kill ordinary citizens. We shouldn't allow people to die, somebody must take responsibility.”

She said the issue is “complex because we don't know who's killing people”, as no-one has been arrested yet.

“There are continuous meetings that address the conflict. Why are they not raising their issues there? And why are they resorting to killing each other? That is our worry, and that's why we will close ranks so that they come to their senses and understand that it's not about them. It's about all of us, and they can't bully all of us into using them.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Another taxi owner shot dead in Soweto while getting a haircut

Another taxi owner was shot dead in Diepkloof, Soweto while getting a haircut on Tuesday afternoon
News
1 day ago

Man killed in Wynberg court 'was taxi driver on charges of murder'

The man shot inside the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Tuesday has been identified as a former taxi association member operating in Vrygrond, Cape ...
News
14 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Time to tackle taxi-related violence head-on

Several taxi organisations have lost members to violence and even innocent bystanders are getting caught in the crossfire
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Taxi-related shooting: Three killed in Soweto

The victims belong to a taxi association.
News
2 days ago

Gauteng safety committee asks for police report on taxi violence

Three members of the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association were shot dead in Soweto on Monday
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Donald Trump announces 90-day pause on implementation of tariffs World
  2. Johannes von Baumbach is the world’s youngest billionaire at 19 years old World
  3. Another taxi owner shot dead in Soweto while getting a haircut South Africa
  4. Pump station failure results in sewage flooding homes in Cape Town suburb South Africa
  5. These Johannesburg suburbs are most in demand by homebuyers South Africa

Latest Videos

Funding cuts impact Sudanese refugees in Egypt | REUTERS
The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 10 April 2025