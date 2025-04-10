The high court sitting in Upington on Thursday sentenced five men who raped a nine-year-old child in Pofadder to sentences ranging from 25 years to life.
“The child was orphaned after the deaths of her mother and grandmother and was raped by the five men between 2017 and 2020,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock said.
The child was placed in the care of her aunt, who reported the incidents to the department of social development in Pofadder, and an investigation was launched by the police.
The accused were arrested in September 2020 and had been in custody after bail was successfully opposed by the police.
The court found the accused guilty on December 29 and passed sentence on Thursday.
Waybril Gertse, 41, Graham Gertse, 31, and Andre Magerman, 34, were sentenced to life imprisonment. Virnit Priega, 40, was sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment and Alfonsus Visagie, 55, to 18 years behind bars.
Northern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Koliswa Otola commended Det-Sgt John Nortje from Pofadder family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for his dedication and meticulous investigation that led to the convictions.
Hefty sentences for five men who raped orphaned child in Pofadder
