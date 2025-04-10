Gauteng road and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela led a march against taxi violence in Dube in Soweto after the gunning down of a taxi owner.
IN PICS | MEC Diale-Tlabela leads march against taxi violence in Soweto
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
She said her mission is to end extortion and corruption, which is rife in the taxi industry.
Diale-Tlabela said she had already spoken to premier, Panyaza Lesufi about the rising number of deaths that have occurred with no arrests made.
“We are going to put an end to the violence. We have raised it with the premier. It is difficult to understand why 59 people died and there was no arrest. So we are saying to men in the taxi industry, we are coming for you,” said Diale-Tlabela
She said shutting down taxi services for six months could be the only answer.
“I guarantee nothing will sway me from my stance.”
The march was concluded by various traditional leaders who performed spiritual cleansing on the street to help stop more deaths from the ongoing taxi conflicts and violence.
TimesLIVE
