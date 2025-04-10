South Africa

Justice DG announces measures to strengthen security at Wynberg court

10 April 2025 - 16:33
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Advocate Doc Mashabane, director-general of the department of justice and constitutional development.
Image: Department of justice and constitutional development

Justice and constitutional development department director-general advocate Doc Mashabane has ordered the installation of a security scanner in the Wynberg magistrate's court, the tightening of access control to prosecutors' and magistrates' offices and enhanced vetting of court officials.

Mashabane visited the court on Thursday after a man was shot dead on Tuesday morning. 

He was accompanied by acting secretary-general in the office of the chief justice advocate Marelize Potgieter and deputy director of public prosecutions in the Western Cape advocate Nicolette Bell.

“The purpose of the visit was to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether any security lapses had occurred,” justice department spokesperson Kgalalelo Masibi said.

This intervention formed part of government’s response aimed at reviewing and strengthening security protocols at courts.

The meeting was also attended by key stakeholders, including the chief magistrate of Wynberg, senior officials from the justice department, prosecutors, court administrators, security officers and SAPS representatives.

“The discussion focused on evaluating security measures and identifying corrective action where necessary.”

Police confirmed an investigation was under way to bring the perpetrators to book.

Mashabane directed that officials urgently finalise a report on the incident, which will be submitted to justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and chief justice Mandisa Maya.

TimesLIVE

