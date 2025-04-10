South Africa

Man convicted of animal cruelty for dumping dog outside Cape Town court

10 April 2025 - 11:54 By Kim Swartz
Images of the incident captured by bystanders.
Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA/Facebook

A man seen throwing a dog he likened to “rubbish” into bushes opposite a magistrate's court has been convicted by the same court of animal cruelty and sentenced to a fine of R3,000 or six months in prison in Cape Town.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA said witnesses saw the 65-year-old man forcibly remove the dog by its back legs from the driver's side of a bakkie and “hurl the animal over the vehicle’s roof into nearby bushes opposite the Blue Downs magistrate's court on July 26 2024.

“When he tried to flee the scene, quick-acting bystanders intervened, preventing him from retrieving the frightened dog, which was by then safely held by one of the witnesses,” said the SPCA. 

“Despite his attempts to reclaim the dog, describing it derogatorily as 'rubbish', the witnesses stood firm, refusing to return the animal to [the man] who subsequently drove away from the scene.” 

The incident was reported to the SPCA with the registration number of the vehicle, which was found not to be registered in the man's name. The SPCA took to social media asking the public to help track down the man, identified as David Klein from Greenfield, Blue Downs.

Ultimately Klein pleaded guilty to the charges of animal cruelty and was sentenced by the Blue Downs magistrate's court to a R3,000 fine or six months in prison. With his guilty plea,  Klein now holds a criminal record, reflecting the seriousness of his actions.”

TimesLIVE

