South Africa

New diagnostic machines improve services at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital

The upgrades include new ICU beds, MRI scanner, CAT scanner and a Cath lab machine.

10 April 2025 - 08:07
Gauteng health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko unveils advanced medical equipment and renovated wards at Dr George Mukhari Hospital.
Image: Gauteng Health/ X

The Gauteng department of health has unveiled advanced medical equipment and upgraded wards at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa to modernise its healthcare facilities.

On Wednesday the hospital introduced new diagnostic machines, including an MRI scanner, CAT scanner and a Cath lab machine, as well as new ICU beds in the refurbished trauma intensive care unit.

The infrastructure upgrades include the refurbishment of wards 14, 29 and nine, the antenatal care (ANC) clinic, the female mental health unit, and the trauma ICU.

The investments are aimed at improving the hospital's capacity to provide fast, accurate diagnoses and life-saving interventions, reduce waiting times and improve patient outcomes, the department said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) emphasised the importance of modernisation in health care.

“Modernising healthcare facilities through technological advancement and digital health tools improves efficiency, accuracy, and patient safety laying the foundation for equitable universal health coverage,” it said.

The hospital has faced challenges in the past, including a fire incident in the female psychiatric unit that claimed a life last year. Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has also highlighted the need to improve services at hospitals and clinics in the province. “We are changing the face of public health care. Our people deserve hospitals that inspire confidence, offer dignity and deliver world-class care,” Lesufi said.

The hospital serves more than 1.7-million people, including referrals from other provinces. Gauteng health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said these upgrades were necessary.

“I came to this ward in December 2023, and I didn’t want to come back again and see it like that. I told the hospital CEO that this ward must be renovated, and they have renovated not only this ward, but other wards. And there is this aggressive approach on infrastructure that they have taken to change things,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

“We are rebuilding the clinics, opening more spaces for clinics that are inside the hospital. We are going to build the hospital in Soshanguve to ease up the pressure from this hospital.”

She praised the hospital's management.

“I want to sincerely thank Dr Godfrey Mbara, the CEO of Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, for the incredible work he has done in just a year since his appointment. His leadership has breathed new life into this institution. Today's unveiling is proof of what determined leadership can achieve in a short space of time.” 

TimesLIVE

