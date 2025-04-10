South Africa

Office of chief justice views Wynberg court murder in serious light

Judge president expressed regret and support for those who saw the shooting

10 April 2025 - 21:00 By Ernest Mabuza
Police said the motive for the attack formed part of its investigation and no arrests had been made. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/valdasds1

Western Cape judge president Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana, as head of the judiciary in the province, has conveyed condolences to the family of the man killed in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Tuesday.

She also expressed regret and support for the judicial officers, officials and the public who witnessed the incident.

The office of the chief justice (OCJ) said the incident was viewed in a serious light and was under investigation by the police.

The office said the justice department, under whose delegation security of the court falls, had been engaged on the enhancement of security in and around the court precinct.

TimesLIVE reported that the man shot inside the court was a former taxi association member operating in Vrygrond, Cape Town. 

The chair of the Vrygrond Taxi Association, Makhosandile Tumana, told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that it came as a surprise that the man was their member, Dingalomoya Chintso.

TimesLIVE 

