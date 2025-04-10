South Africa

POLL | Do you think Dali Mpofu is ill-tempered or misunderstood?

10 April 2025 - 11:33 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The jury's out on whether Mpofu is ill-disciplined and ill-tempered, or a lawyer who is passionate about fighting for his clients.
The jury's out on whether Mpofu is ill-disciplined and ill-tempered, or a lawyer who is passionate about fighting for his clients.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Outspoken senior counsel Dali Mpofu is again in the spotlight, this time facing a disciplinary hearing before the Legal Practice Council on April 30.

Mpofu faces seven charges of misconduct, including for allegedly bringing the legal profession into disrepute, impugning the character of others and failing in his duty to the court.

Known for his fiery courtroom presence, Mpofu often uses lengthy monologues, politically-charged arguments and, at times, ad hominem attacks, tactics that have made him a controversial and captivating figure in the legal world.

His behaviour during the impeachment inquiry of former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane drew particularly sharp criticism and may now come back to haunt him.

Opinions remain divided. Some view Mpofu as a bulldog advocate for justice, unafraid to challenge power. Others believe his confrontational style crosses ethical lines and damages the profession.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Mpofu to face LPC disciplinary inquiry for misconduct

The senior counsel must answer to seven charges including bringing the legal profession into disrepute
News
1 day ago

Hlophe ‘uniquely disqualified’ from JSC, says FUL

Western Cape High Court to hear argument on whether MK Party's John Hlophe should be permanently barred from the Judicial Service Commission
News
1 month ago

History will judge me, says Dali Mpofu

Mpofu says he ‘absolutely, without question’ acted honourably in every case he took on
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

‘Chess is game of thinkers, and MK Party is led by a thinker’: Mzwanele Manyi on Zuma’s leadership

MK Party MP Mzwanele Manyi has praised party leader Jacob Zuma, describing him as a master strategist who thinks several moves ahead.
Politics
4 months ago

Zuma and Ramaphosa to fight for spotlight as both parties celebrate MK

The EFF and SACP will also hold political events in December
Politics
4 months ago

Mpofu brushes Malema 'provocation' aside

The uMkhonto we Sizwe Party will not entertain any of the EFF's mudslinging and attacks against their organisation, former EFF national chairperson ...
Politics
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Donald Trump announces 90-day pause on implementation of tariffs World
  2. Johannes von Baumbach is the world’s youngest billionaire at 19 years old World
  3. Another taxi owner shot dead in Soweto while getting a haircut South Africa
  4. Pump station failure results in sewage flooding homes in Cape Town suburb South Africa
  5. These Johannesburg suburbs are most in demand by homebuyers South Africa

Latest Videos

'Syria belongs to Syrians,' says Turkey's foreign minister
WE'RE BACK | McLaren Endurance Announcement