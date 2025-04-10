“It is painful that the children are unable to go to school, and instead of going to work, I am now accompanying my child to school. I had to call my boss last night [Wednesday] to tell her that I would not be at work because of this situation,” Sihlangu said.
She said it had taken an hour to get to school. The school serves children living on nearby farms and surrounding rural settlements such as Piet Tlou.
Another parent, Sarah Ntshoane, said: “I left my place at 6.30am and got here at 7.30am. I went to meet other children halfway to ensure that they got to school safely.”
Mkhulu Combined School's SGB chairperson Skhumbuzo Mabaso said some pupils had walked up to 7km to the school.
“With the parents that are here we will head to the department of public works to demand that they pay the service providers because children cannot walk so far to get to school. Some live 15km away and I don’t think they will come,” he said.
Provincial Small Bus Operators Association secretary Sipho Mndebele said there was a meeting scheduled for Thursday afternoon with the department of public works.
Departmental spokesperson Bongani Dhlamini confirmed the meeting.
“We will issue a statement after the meeting,” said Dhlamini.
On Wednesday, he said the delay was due to the cut-off date of the financial year, which concluded in March. He said the department was also implementing a new financial system.
SowetanLIVE
Pupils brave heat, traffic to walk to school after buses let them down
Bus owners say they have not been paid by government and are out of pocket
Image: Thulani Mbele
SowetanLIVE
