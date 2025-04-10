South Africa

Sadtu says 'it's shocking' pupils got no food, lodgings at athletics event

Accommodation was eventually booked — 160km away

10 April 2025 - 16:05
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie says he will get reasons for the alleged mistreatment of Limpopo pupils at a school athletics event in Bloemfontein.
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie says he will get reasons for the alleged mistreatment of Limpopo pupils at a school athletics event in Bloemfontein.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) in Limpopo has expressed outrage over the “shocking” treatment of pupils from the province during the 2025 National Schools Sports Championships (NSSC) Autumn Games in Bloemfontein.

The event, held from April 2-7, was jointly managed by the departments of sport, arts and culture, and the basic education department.

The union claimed pupils from Limpopo were not provided with meals or refreshments after travelling from Limpopo to the Free State. They said accommodation was also not provided, forcing pupils to sleep in buses while exposed to harsh weather.

“Adding insult to injury, as a last-minute measure, the learners were eventually booked accommodation in Kimberley, Northern Cape, more than 160km away,” secretary Sowell Tjebane said. “Consequently, the team had to be withdrawn from the games.”

Tjebane condemned the treatment, saying it was not an isolated incident and demanded action against those responsible.

“In a previous instance, the team was withdrawn from the games in Mbombela in Mpumalanga because, upon arrival, they found that no accommodation had been arranged and they had to sleep in buses. In another instance, primary school learners were given oversized attire. It is no wonder that none of them won under such deplorable conditions.

“Incompetence at any level must never be tolerated. The union expects consequence management to be implemented swiftly to stop this rot from festering further and putting the lives of teachers and learners in danger.

“We demand that the department of education investigate these matters to root out this barbaric behaviour. If the department fails to address these challenges, the union is left with no choice but to exercise our rights on this matter. Our members must remain combat-ready for a clarion call to be issued soon.”

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie acknowledged the pupils' mistreatment and promised to provide answers.

“It's sadly true that learners were not given food. I’m absolutely livid,” McKenzie said on X. “I will have answers. Provisions for meals and accommodation is standard at these events. We will make public the amount that was given for food and accommodation.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Swimming head’s comments to parliament contained ‘mistruths’

Alan Fritz told portfolio committee Swimming SA’s fight with water polo was commercially driven.
Sport
2 days ago

‘There’s going to be a big upset’: Khumalo on Amajimbos’ quarterfinal against Morocco

‘We needed to push up and minimise the mistakes we’ve been making at the back and be a bit lethal.’
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs continue to stumble as they are held by TS Galaxy in Polokwane

Kaizer Chiefs were held to a 1-1 draw by TS Galaxy during their Betway Premiership clash at a packed New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on ...
Sport
4 days ago

McKenzie should apply pressure on government colleagues about Afghan problem, not CSA

Modi’s India, the ICC's most influential member, and its relationship with the Taliban makes for a complex playing field
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Donald Trump announces 90-day pause on implementation of tariffs World
  2. Another taxi owner shot dead in Soweto while getting a haircut South Africa
  3. Johannes von Baumbach is the world’s youngest billionaire at 19 years old World
  4. Pump station failure results in sewage flooding homes in Cape Town suburb South Africa
  5. These Johannesburg suburbs are most in demand by homebuyers South Africa

Latest Videos

The US ‘shall not take over Greenland,’ says Denmark’s PM | Reuters
Backing the people behind the business