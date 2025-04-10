South Africa

Shepherd Bushiri fumes as NPA is granted order for his jet to be sold

10 April 2025 - 13:35
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary disembarking from their private jet. File image
Image: Shepherd Bushiri/Instagram

On-the-run evangelist Shepherd Bushiri has urged the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to reconsider its decision to auction his private jet, a Bombardier Challenger.

A week ago, the North Gauteng High Court gave the NPA permission to sell the luxury aeroplane, which has been grounded at Lanseria Airport in Johannesburg since Bushiri and his wife Mary skipped bail and fled the country for Malawi in 2020 to evade their fraud trial.

Last month a Malawi court said they could be extradited to stand trial in Pretoria. 

The plane has been the subject of court proceedings since 2019, with South African authorities saying they were investigating its purchase. It was allegedly bought in contravention of exchange control regulations involving foreign currency of $1.1m (then about R15m).

The founder of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church said on his Facebook page he was “astonished” by the “perplexing” court order.

“I hope a thorough review of this matter will be conducted,” he said.

He maintains his innocence on the charges. He and his wife are continuing to fight against a return to South Africa, signalling they want to take the Blantyre court order on appeal.

'He was caged like an animal': Bushiri supports Omotoso after acquittal

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has weighed in on the recent judgment in favour of televangelist Timothy Omotoso, drawing a parallel with ...
News
6 days ago

Malawian court orders Shepherd Bushiri's extradition to South Africa

The government on Wednesday welcomed the ruling by a court in Malawi that self- proclaimed prophet Shepherd and Mary Bushiri be extradited to South ...
News
4 weeks ago

POLL | What do you think of the Bushiris' extradition order to SA?

What is your opinion about the Bushiris' extradition order?
News
4 weeks ago

‘He was preaching online’: Dirco clarifies Shepherd Bushiri’s Polokwane service

The department of international relations and co-operation has clarified that self-proclaimed "prophet" Shepherd Bushiri was preaching online and not ...
News
1 month ago

'What a shame': Bushiri slams media for hype over Chris Brown's concert

Controversial self-proclaimed 'prophet' Shepherd Bushiri has criticised the media for extensively covering American singer Chris Brown's concerts at ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Bushiri celebrates Mboro's downfall after school 'panga' chaos

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri feels no pity for controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng as he remains behind bars after forcefully ...
News
8 months ago
