The Randfontein magistrate's court on Thursday sentenced Thabang Lebata and Jason Mamayile to two life terms each for raping a 39-year-old woman in 2023.
The court also sentenced the men, both aged 34, to an additional five years for kidnapping.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Lebata, a Lesotho national, was further sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment for contravening the Immigration Act, as he was found to be in South Africa illegally.
The court heard that on the night of the incident in May 2023, the woman was walking home from a nearby shop in Brandvlei, Randfontein, when she was accosted by the two men. They placed a cloth over her head and forcibly took her to their house, where they took turns raping her repeatedly.
She testified that she escaped around midnight, fleeing naked to a neighbour’s house, where she reported the ordeal.
The police were immediately summoned and accompanied the woman to the accused's residence, where both men were arrested.
“Though only Lebata was linked to the crime through DNA evidence, regional court prosecutor Rachel Bopape successfully argued that both accused acted in common purpose, warranting equal criminal liability.”
Two Randfontein rapists each get sentenced to two life terms
The victim testified that she escaped and fled to a neighbour’s house
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
