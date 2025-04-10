The United Africans Transformation (UAT) says the department of basic education under minister Siviwe Gwarube has once again missed its own deadline of March 2025 to finally eradicate pit toilets in schools.
The political party said these were not just toilets.
“They are symbols of abandonment, danger and injustice. As of today, many schools across our country still rely on these deadly structured places where children are meant to learn, grow and be safe.
“Instead, many are forced to use latrines that have already claimed young lives and continue to put others at risk every single day,” UAT said.
The party said Gwarube admitted that the department fell just “4% short” of eradicating pit toilets by the end of March.
“But that 4% represents thousands of children — human beings whose lives are being gambled with. No child should ever have to relieve themselves in a pit that could swallow them.”
The party said what has worsened the situation in KwaZulu-Natal was that all department of basic education infrastructure projects had been put on hold.
It said the department of public works, in a letter dated April 7, confirmed this, citing unresolved payment issues with the provincial education department.
“So even the little hope communities had of finally seeing construction and change is now suspended, indefinitely.”
The party said the promises to eradicate pit toilets had been made in 2016 and again in 2018 with the launch of the SAFE initiative.
“Deadlines come and go, yet children in poor, rural and township schools continue to suffer in silence while those in power issue apologies and move on.”
The party demanded a full and honest national audit of every school, especially those forgotten in the 2018 count.
They also demanded the immediate resumption of all suspended infrastructure projects.
TimesLIVE
UAT demands full audit of all schools to eradicate pit toilets
Image: Antonio Muchave
TimesLIVE
