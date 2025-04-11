Daughter arrested over 'insurance claim' murder of elderly mother

The death of an 83-year-old woman in Mpumalanga took an unexpected turn this week with the arrest of her daughter, who will join two other suspects in the dock — a granddaughter and self-professed pastor.
Police opened an investigation after suspicions that the death last month was orchestrated to obtain an insurance payout.
Spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the gogo's daughter, aged 40, will be brought before the Acornhoek magistrate's court on Friday after her arrest a day ago.
Two other suspects, her granddaughter, 26, and a 25-year-old man, appeared in the same court on Thursday. They were remanded until the case returns to court to Tuesday.
“The crime intelligence (CI) unit in Mpumalanga has played a pivotal role in cracking this case,” Mdhluli said.
Marriage is not enough to claim pension payout, estranged wife told
“The first suspect, who claimed to be a pastor, was apprehended in Nelspruit [Mbombela] for his alleged involvement in a housebreaking and theft case in Mataffin in December. Subsequent investigations uncovered connections to other crimes including house robbery, kidnapping and arson. The suspect remains in custody, with recovered stolen items serving as evidence.”
Further inquiry linked him and the other suspects to the gogo's death, Mdhluli said.
Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi commended the investigative team comprising the CI unit and detectives.
“The prevalence of alleged murders linked to insurance claims is a disturbing trend. We urge the public to report such cases promptly and rest assured the police will investigate these matters to ensure justice prevails,” he said.
