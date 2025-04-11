South Africa

Daughter arrested over 'insurance claim' murder of elderly mother

Granddaughter and 'pastor' also in the dock in Mpumalanga court

11 April 2025 - 13:10 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Suspicion of an insurance claim link to the grandmother's death led to a police inquiry. Stock photo.
Suspicion of an insurance claim link to the grandmother's death led to a police inquiry. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/YETIYEAW

The death of an 83-year-old woman in Mpumalanga took an unexpected turn this week with the arrest of her daughter, who will join two other suspects in the dock — a granddaughter and self-professed pastor.

Police opened an investigation after suspicions that the death last month was orchestrated to obtain an insurance payout.

Spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the gogo's daughter, aged 40, will be brought before the Acornhoek magistrate's court on Friday after her arrest a day ago.

Two other suspects, her granddaughter, 26, and a 25-year-old man, appeared in the same court on Thursday. They were remanded until the case returns to court to Tuesday.

“The crime intelligence (CI) unit in Mpumalanga has played a pivotal role in cracking this case,” Mdhluli said.

Marriage is not enough to claim pension payout, estranged wife told

A pension fund is entrusted with a duty to investigate and identify dependents of a deceased who may qualify for a share of the death benefit, and ...
News
6 hours ago

“The first suspect, who claimed to be a pastor, was apprehended in Nelspruit [Mbombela] for his alleged involvement in a housebreaking and theft case in Mataffin in December. Subsequent investigations uncovered connections to other crimes including house robbery, kidnapping and arson. The suspect remains in custody, with recovered stolen items serving as evidence.”

Further inquiry linked him and the other suspects to the gogo's death, Mdhluli said.

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi commended the investigative team comprising the CI unit and detectives.

“The prevalence of alleged murders linked to insurance claims is a disturbing trend. We urge the public to report such cases promptly and rest assured the police will investigate these matters to ensure justice prevails,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

US pastor Josh Sullivan kidnapped during sermon in Motherwell church

The 45-year-old pastor was abducted on Thursday evening by four armed and masked men.
News
1 hour ago

Three corpses stolen from mortuary in Northern Cape still missing, no arrests

Northern Cape police are still in the dark after three corpses were stolen from a private mortuary in Kuruman.
News
2 days ago

'He fought for himself': Life in jail for couple guilty of insurance murder

A Soshanguve couple, Sibusiso and Lerato Mahlangu, who were convicted of the insurance murder of Lerato's ex-partner, were on Friday sentenced to ...
News
1 month ago

Woman who allegedly planned to kill husband 'in farm attack' in court

The Maletswai (formerly Aliwal North) magistrate’s court in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday postponed to April 23 the case of Anelle de Bruin, who is ...
News
1 month ago

Court hears how insurance murder accused went on a car shopping spree

Two BMWs, a double-cab bakkie, cellphones and a plot of land are some of the items bought by a woman accused of killing her relative for R1.2m life ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Donald Trump announces 90-day pause on implementation of tariffs World
  2. Gauteng transport MEC threatens taxi rank shutdown for six months after killings South Africa
  3. Another taxi owner shot dead in Soweto while getting a haircut South Africa
  4. Body cameras to prevent bribery and drones to stop border jumpers Sci-Tech
  5. Shepherd Bushiri fumes as NPA is granted order for his jet to be sold South Africa

Latest Videos

Displaced residents trickle back to Sudan's capital area | REUTERS
South Sudan cholera patients died post-US aid cut, charity says | Reuters