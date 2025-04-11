South Africa

IN PICS | 'Disciplinary camp' for errant youth: Evander cops arrest duo after escapee sounds alarm

11 April 2025 - 14:51 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police are investigating an alleged 'disciplinary camp for problem children' at Evander in Mpumalanga.
Police are investigating an alleged 'disciplinary camp for problem children' at Evander in Mpumalanga.
Image: SAPS

A case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm is under investigation by police after a raid on a facility at Evander, near Secunda in Mpumalanga, at which about 20 young people were being kept.

The family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit is handling the case.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said they were alerted on Tuesday after a youth, who had been there since March 27, escaped from the facility and told them he had been exposed to traumatic experiences.

“The victim was reportedly forced to swim in a muddy dam, cover his head in mud and endure physical assaults with a sjambok and a pipe. The victim was deprived of adequate food and hygiene during his ordeal.

“Police traced and apprehended two male suspects, aged 24 and 29, in connection with the case. They were scheduled to appear in the Evander magistrate's court on Friday.”

One of the youths who ran away and contacted police said he was beaten, made to cover his face with mud and deprived of adequate food.
One of the youths who ran away and contacted police said he was beaten, made to cover his face with mud and deprived of adequate food.
Image: SAPS

Most of the youths removed from the facility this week are underage children, Ndubane said.

“The police are particularly concerned about reports that some of the victims were brought to the facility by their parents under the guise of disciplinary measures,” he said.

A long-drop toilet at the facility.
A long-drop toilet at the facility.
Image: SAPS

Anyone experiencing emotional health challenges is urged to seek help.

The NGO South African Depression and Anxiety Group operates more than 30 national 24/7 toll-free help lines staffed by trained counsellors who provide confidential telephonic counselling, crisis intervention and referrals to mental health professionals and support services.

  • Key 24-hour contact numbers:
    • Suicide Crisis help line: 0800-567-567
    • Department of social development substance abuse help line: 0800-12-13-14/SMS 32312
    • Cipla Mental Health help line: 0800-456-789/SMS 31393
    • NPOwer SA help line: 0800-515-515/SMS 43010
  • 8am-8pm toll-free help lines:
    • Dr Reddy’s mental health help line: 0800-21-22-23
    • Adcock Ingram depression & anxiety help line: 0800-70-80-90
    • Pharma Dynamics police & trauma help line: 0800-20-50-26
  • A substance abuse WhatsApp chat platform can also be accessed on 087-163-2025.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

The town where rape is a sentence served by women

Sexual violence is 'a part of life' in the small Eastern Cape town of Matatiele, where seven-year-old 'Cwecwe' was allegedly raped at school
News
5 days ago

Five rape crisis organisations you need to keep on your radar

As gender-based violence cases continue to shock South Africans, we look at who to call for yourself or a loved one.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

‘A boy child needs care too’: Mamelodi foundation targets young boys to curb social ills

Bongani Skosana, the founder of the Dlalisa Moyeni Foundation, says his passion for being a father figure to boys stems from his early experience of ...
News
1 month ago

Sadag urges mental health awareness after death of comedian Ebenhaezer Dibakwane

'Celebrities may seem to have it all, but behind the spotlight they also face personal battles, just like anyone else'
News
4 weeks ago

Almost 7,500 SA children tried to take their own lives in nine months

Psychologists say many parents and teachers are afraid that if they talk about suicide to teens it could cause them to take their life.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Donald Trump announces 90-day pause on implementation of tariffs World
  2. Gauteng transport MEC threatens taxi rank shutdown for six months after killings South Africa
  3. Another taxi owner shot dead in Soweto while getting a haircut South Africa
  4. Body cameras to prevent bribery and drones to stop border jumpers Sci-Tech
  5. Shepherd Bushiri fumes as NPA is granted order for his jet to be sold South Africa

Latest Videos

Gold bolts past key $3,200 mark on dollar slide | Reuters
LIVE: The World Court hears Sudan case against United Arab Emirates | REUTERS