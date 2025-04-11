IN PICS | 'Disciplinary camp' for errant youth: Evander cops arrest duo after escapee sounds alarm

A case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm is under investigation by police after a raid on a facility at Evander, near Secunda in Mpumalanga, at which about 20 young people were being kept.
The family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit is handling the case.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said they were alerted on Tuesday after a youth, who had been there since March 27, escaped from the facility and told them he had been exposed to traumatic experiences.
“The victim was reportedly forced to swim in a muddy dam, cover his head in mud and endure physical assaults with a sjambok and a pipe. The victim was deprived of adequate food and hygiene during his ordeal.
“Police traced and apprehended two male suspects, aged 24 and 29, in connection with the case. They were scheduled to appear in the Evander magistrate's court on Friday.”
Image: SAPS
Image: SAPS
Most of the youths removed from the facility this week are underage children, Ndubane said.
“The police are particularly concerned about reports that some of the victims were brought to the facility by their parents under the guise of disciplinary measures,” he said.
Image: SAPS
Anyone experiencing emotional health challenges is urged to seek help.
The NGO South African Depression and Anxiety Group operates more than 30 national 24/7 toll-free help lines staffed by trained counsellors who provide confidential telephonic counselling, crisis intervention and referrals to mental health professionals and support services.
TimesLIVE
