Joshlin kidnap accused claims he was asked 'Do you know Jesus?' before alleged torture

Appollis' alleged confession was read to him and he was asked which parts were true and which were not.
He disputed having taken Joshlin, on the instructions of Smith, to Makalima for R20,000.
He agreed with part of the confession detailing how he, Van Rhyn and Smith went to refill a gas canister and smoked drugs on the evening of February 19 — the day Smith reported Joshlin missing.
Prosecutor Aradhana Heeramun asked why he did not tell his legal counsel about the assault during earlier appearances in the Vredenberg magistrate’s court.
Appollis said he was scared. However, he later told his legal representative and was advised to bring up the assault once the case was transferred to the high court.
The court heard he did not see the investigating officer Capt Wesley Lombard and Sgt David Fortuin during the alleged assault. However, previously Van Rhyn said he saw Lombard in the room telling the officials to “beat them”.
Heeramun questioned who was lying — he or Van Rhyn.
“I cannot comment, we did not see and hear the same thing,” said Appollis.
She asked, if that was the case, why were part of their plea explanations similar?
“This is what you said at [this section] in your plea explanation: ‘A plastic bag was pulled over my head while I was hit on my head, legs, feet and hands. I could not breathe. They told me if I want to talk I should shake my head. This carried on while I could not breathe. The pain was so severe that I felt I was going to die, this was repeated several times’.
“If I look at Van Rhyn’s document [at this section] this is what he says: ‘A plastic bag was pulled over my head while I was hit on my head, legs, feet and hands. I could not breathe. They told me if I want to talk I must shake my head. This carried on while I could not breathe. The pain was so severe that I felt I was going to die, this was repeated several times’.”
Heeramun asked Appollis if he and Van Rhyn had discussed what they were going to tell the court.
Appollis replied that was what had happened to him and he could not explain why the sections were the same.
TimesLIVE
Joshlin kidnap accused claims he was asked 'Do you know Jesus?' before alleged torture
Image: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais
One of the accused in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial took the stand in the high court sitting in Saldanha Bay on Friday to testify he was tortured during interrogation by police.
Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis — boyfriend of Joshlin's mother Raquel “Kelly” Smith — was testifying during a trial within a trial to determine if confessions made by him and co-accused Steveno Van Rhyn can be used in the main trial. They allege police assaulted them and the confessions were made under duress.
Appollis alleged in his testimony:
Later he was placed in a police vehicle and remained there until being told in the early hours of the morning he would be taken to hospital for examination.
WATCH | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues
Appollis' alleged confession was read to him and he was asked which parts were true and which were not.
He disputed having taken Joshlin, on the instructions of Smith, to Makalima for R20,000.
He agreed with part of the confession detailing how he, Van Rhyn and Smith went to refill a gas canister and smoked drugs on the evening of February 19 — the day Smith reported Joshlin missing.
Prosecutor Aradhana Heeramun asked why he did not tell his legal counsel about the assault during earlier appearances in the Vredenberg magistrate’s court.
Appollis said he was scared. However, he later told his legal representative and was advised to bring up the assault once the case was transferred to the high court.
The court heard he did not see the investigating officer Capt Wesley Lombard and Sgt David Fortuin during the alleged assault. However, previously Van Rhyn said he saw Lombard in the room telling the officials to “beat them”.
Heeramun questioned who was lying — he or Van Rhyn.
“I cannot comment, we did not see and hear the same thing,” said Appollis.
She asked, if that was the case, why were part of their plea explanations similar?
“This is what you said at [this section] in your plea explanation: ‘A plastic bag was pulled over my head while I was hit on my head, legs, feet and hands. I could not breathe. They told me if I want to talk I should shake my head. This carried on while I could not breathe. The pain was so severe that I felt I was going to die, this was repeated several times’.
“If I look at Van Rhyn’s document [at this section] this is what he says: ‘A plastic bag was pulled over my head while I was hit on my head, legs, feet and hands. I could not breathe. They told me if I want to talk I must shake my head. This carried on while I could not breathe. The pain was so severe that I felt I was going to die, this was repeated several times’.”
Heeramun asked Appollis if he and Van Rhyn had discussed what they were going to tell the court.
Appollis replied that was what had happened to him and he could not explain why the sections were the same.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Defence argues 'drowsy' accused has no knowledge of 'confession' in Joshlin kidnap trial
‘Kelly told me nothing about money’: video footage of alleged confession by Jacquin ‘Boeta’ Appollis
External pressure in Joshlin Smith case led to coerced confession: defence
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos