South Africa

Motsoaledi announces R1.78bn budget to create jobs for doctors

11 April 2025 - 07:05
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi also announced an additional R1bn would be spent on buying new beds, mattresses, linen, sheets, pillows, bassinets for newborn babies and other items necessary to address the shortage of resources in healthcare facilities. File photo.
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi also announced an additional R1bn would be spent on buying new beds, mattresses, linen, sheets, pillows, bassinets for newborn babies and other items necessary to address the shortage of resources in healthcare facilities. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has announced that 1,200 doctors' posts, 200 nursing positions and 250 other healthcare positions have been approved by the department at a cost of R1.78bn.

The issue of unemployed doctors has sparked concern, with many unemployed doctors protesting to demand jobs. Organisations have also called for government to provide employment to doctors who have completed their community service.

Addressing the media in Pretoria on Thursday, Motsoaledi said the department couldn't do anything at the time due to budgetary constraints. However, due to a new budget presented by finance minister Enoch Godongwana, the department is in a position to create the opportunity.

“The human resource unit will commence with the recruitment processes once all logistics have been finalised,” he said.

Motsoaledi also announced an additional R1bn would be spent on new beds, mattresses, linen, sheets, pillows, bassinets for newborn babies and other items necessary to address the shortage of resources in healthcare facilities.

“One of the most embarrassing experiences the public sector had to endure is the shortage of simple things that will make the stay of patients a worthwhile experience.

“We've checked province by province what their needs are. We remember in the sense of shame how babies were put in cardboard boxes in hospitals in the North West a few years ago.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

NHI is dangerously flawed and its Act violates constitutional rights, doctors group says

The SA Medical Association says the National Health Insurance Act has troubling fine print that violates the ‘constitutional rights of patients and ...
News
1 week ago

Health minister Motsoaledi urges men to take the lead in fight against HIV/Aids

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has emphasised the crucial role men must play in the ongoing fight against HIV/Aids.
News
1 month ago

EDITORIAL | Save our doctors, allocate budgets, save our future

A country cannot prosper if its workforce is unhealthy
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

'You can't hire people you can't pay': Motsoaledi says government has no money to hire unemployed doctors

Earlier this week, unemployed doctors in the Eastern Cape picketed outside Premier Oscar Manbuyane's office to demand jobs after their community ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Donald Trump announces 90-day pause on implementation of tariffs World
  2. Gauteng transport MEC threatens taxi rank shutdown for six months after killings South Africa
  3. Another taxi owner shot dead in Soweto while getting a haircut South Africa
  4. Shepherd Bushiri fumes as NPA is granted order for his jet to be sold South Africa
  5. POLL | Do you think Dali Mpofu is ill-tempered or misunderstood? South Africa

Latest Videos

Beijing curbs Hollywood film imports to hit back on tariffs | REUTERS
Trump to face defamation lawsuit from 'Central Park Five' | REUTERS