South Africa

SAPS celebrates Easter in style

Employee Health and Wellness Spiritual Service acknowledges beliefs of all employees

11 April 2025 - 16:31 By Kabungane Biyela and Khodani Mpilo
Employees of the SAPS head office commemorating and celebrating the life of Christ.
Image: Kabungane Biyela

Members of the SA Police Service Gauteng head office on Friday celebrated Easter with a demonstration of the Christian belief by marching with placards and worship. 

TimesLIVE spoke to a warrant officer who is part of the employee health and wellness spiritual services sector, Nomathemba Mira, who said the service was about the resurrection of Christ and celebrating Christianity.   

Mira said it was important to acknowledge all religions at the police service through the employee health and wellness component. 

“We don't only cater to Christians, we recognise the diversity of our members and cover all faiths and beliefs, including Buddhism and Islam, as evident in our recent celebration of Eid.”

She said people thought the SAPS was just “about catching criminals and holding big guns”, not realising that behind the uniform police members are human beings.

The programme was one of the important components because it concentrated on the employees' wellbeing, especially when fighting crime and dealing with trauma, she said.

The SAPS provincial band playing hymns in celebration of Easter.
Image: Kabungane Biyela

“Many are unaware that the SAPS has a trust fund that provides support to families of employees who die on duty, including covering tuition fees for their children.

“Our members deal with trauma every day where their lives are on the line, so the component concentrates on their wellbeing, because as much as they are fighting crime, we fight for them as well,” Mira said. 

She said some police officers contemplate suicide or have drinking problems due to stress, because they are not able to debrief, and that's where the programme intervenes. 

One of the band masters, Lt-Col Keamogetse Aubrey Skalkie, said the wellness service helped him during a tough time in his life losing a baby through a miscarriage.

“Twelve years ago, my then girlfriend had a miscarriage. Fortunately I didn’t drown myself in alcohol. I had a session with some of the psychologists on a daily basis and it was easy for me to recover,” said Skalkie. 

“The wellness service is a very good thing. I’m looking at the guys who work on the streets and all that. They go through a lot, so the programme comes in handy. It’s beneficial to everybody.”

