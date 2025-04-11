South Africa

Six Free State constables remanded as they face corruption, assault charges

11 April 2025 - 15:57
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Instead of following legal procedures and arresting the Nigerian they allegedly found with drugs, the constables allegedly kidnapped and assaulted the victim in a police vehicle and demanded R12,000 in exchange for not detaining or charging him. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Six policemen who allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and demanded a bribe from a suspect they found with drugs last year appeared in the Odendaalsrus magistrate’s court in the Free State on Friday.

The six constables, attached to the Welkom anti-gang unit, are charged with corruption, extortion, kidnapping, assault and defeating the ends of justice. They are:

  • Thabang Petrus Thesele;
  • Sipho Marumo;
  • Setlhabi Isaac Matsime;
  • April Monatisa;
  • Paseka Jackson Mokoro; and
  • Thabiso Sylvester Lethetsa.

The case was postponed to Monday and all were remanded.

The charges relate to an incident on October 23 2024 when the officers allegedly arrested a Nigerian after discovering drugs at his residence in Odendaalsrus,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.

“Instead of following legal procedures and arresting the Nigerian, the officers allegedly kidnapped and assaulted the victim in a police vehicle and demanded R12,000 in exchange for not detaining or charging him.”

The victim was released after borrowing the money and handing it over to the constables.

Five of the six officers were arrested on Tuesday by the Hawks. Thesele handed himself over and joined the others in court during their appearance.

TimesLIVE

