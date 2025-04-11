Courtesy of SABC
Court proceedings in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial continue in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues
Courtesy of SABC
Court proceedings in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial continue in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay on Friday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Defence argues 'drowsy' accused has no knowledge of 'confession' in Joshlin kidnap trial
Unwell Kelly Smith absent again in kidnap trial of missing daughter
Evidence on alleged confession delayed in Joshlin Smith trial
‘Kelly told me nothing about money’: video footage of alleged confession by Jacquin ‘Boeta’ Appollis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos