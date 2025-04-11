South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

11 April 2025 - 09:10 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Court proceedings in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial continue in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay on Friday.

