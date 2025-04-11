South Africa

WATCH | SAPS briefing on summit and implementation measures

11 April 2025 - 09:43 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The South African Police Service is hosting a media briefing on Friday to discuss the outcomes of the policing summit held this week.

The SAPS is also expected to outline plans to ensure the points of discussion will be implemented.

