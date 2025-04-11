Courtesy of SABC
The South African Police Service is hosting a media briefing on Friday to discuss the outcomes of the policing summit held this week.
The SAPS is also expected to outline plans to ensure the points of discussion will be implemented.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | SAPS briefing on summit and implementation measures
