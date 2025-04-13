South Africa

Pilot killed in Pretoria East plane crash, investigators scour site for clues to determine cause

Security authorities secured crash site overnight

13 April 2025 - 15:46 By GILL GIFFORD
A one-seater plane crashed just after taking off rom the Kitty Hawk Airfield in Pretoria East on Saturday.
Image: Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit/ Facebook

A pilot, the sole person on board a Slick 540, died when the aircraft crashed in Pretoria East on Saturday afternoon shortly after taking off from the Kitty Hawk Airfield. 

The Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) confirmed the accident on Sunday, saying the aircraft — registration ZU-TNT — had crashed at about 4.15pm, about 5km from the airfield. 

It said the plane was badly damaged and the pilot was declared dead by emergency services workers. The crash site was secured on Saturday and guarded overnight by police and a private security company. 

AIID was on site on Sunday to collate evidence that will form part of a preliminary report. The report will be published on the SA Civil Aviation Authority website in 30 days. The pilot’s identity has not yet been disclosed.

AIID expressed its condolences to the pilot's family and loved ones. 

Air show crash claims life of veteran test pilot James O’Connell in Impala jet

Despite the aircraft appearing stable through most of the performance, a sudden loss of altitude during the final manoeuvre led to the crash.
News
3 weeks ago

Two hospitalised after light aircraft crashes north of Durban

A crash was reported on Tuesday near Beachwood, just before Virginia Airport, north of Durban.
News
1 week ago

Pilot dies in plane crash at West Coast Airshow in Saldanha

A pilot was killed when an aircraft crashed during the West Coast Airshow at the Saldanha Airfield in the Western Cape on Saturday.
News
3 weeks ago
