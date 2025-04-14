The Limpopo government has lined up a welcome party for them at a hotel in the Cape Town City Bowl to celebrate their “determination and resilience”. It has also arranged for them to visit Robben Island, Table Mountain, the V&A Waterfront and other places of interest, enriching their experience in the city.
Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba, who said the government will also try to assist them with their goal of steering youth away from drugs through a cycling club, said she appreciated their remarkable achievement.
“What these young men have done is no ordinary matter. They have not just thought outside the box; they have kicked the box and redefined what is possible. Their courage and innovative spirit are a testimony to the potential of our youth.”
Cycling trio reach Cape Town despite health stop
Three young men cycling about 1,700km from Limpopo to Cape Town have entered the city centre of the mother city after 14 days on the road.
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was at the finish line to welcome them.
They reached the Huguenot Tunnel under the Du Toitskloof Pass on Monday morning after a weekend break in Laingsburg and Worcester for medical assistance.
Maxwell Ndou, 24, sustained a knee injury after falling off the bike last week which necessitated help from a doctor.
He was taking strain again on Monday morning but after an ice pack rest he got back on his bike, saying he was determined to complete the ride.
The other team members, Gauta Mahlakoane and Karabo Mokoo, who were also fatigued after a dozen days on the road, used the break to receive physiotherapy and rest.
