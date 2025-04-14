South Africa

Duo arrested with ‘stolen school food aid’: education MEC Matome Chiloane

14 April 2025 - 12:00 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Gauteng education department says two suspects were found with boxes of school food supplies including milk and bulk packs of tinned fish. File photo.
The Gauteng education department says two suspects were found with boxes of school food supplies including milk and bulk packs of tinned fish. File photo.
Image: Nigel Louw

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane on Monday commended police for arresting two suspects for possession of stolen school food in Alexandra, Johannesburg.

A 60-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were allegedly found next to Minerva Secondary School on Saturday with boxes of food supplies including milk and bulk packs of tinned fish, the department said.

“We are concerned by the senseless crime which takes away from the good we are trying to achieve through the school nutrition programme and ensuring pupils are fed at schools. We call on communities to safeguard the food supplies meant to nourish their children,” Chiloane said.

Regarding gremlins affecting the delivery of food to schools after the appointment of new suppliers reported by the Sunday Times, the department said: “We must acknowledge that since their appointment, some service providers delayed their deliveries to a few schools. However, this was rectified by Friday and we can confirm all schools received their stock.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience that might have been caused to the affected schools.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gauteng food debacle sees pupils sent home hungry

Provincial education department describes problems with late delivery of supplies at schools as ‘minor challenges.
News
1 day ago

Early childhood development crucial to long-term education success

If we succeed and build a co-ordinated, well-resourced ECD system, we will lay the foundation for a stronger, more equitable South Africa, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Court dismisses firm's bid to halt awarding of school food tender

The Umnothowethu Trading Enterprises' (UTE's) bid to stop the Gauteng department of education from awarding the school food nutrition tender to ...
News
1 week ago

23% of SA’s children suffer from severe hunger: Experts tested solutions

A significant barrier in addressing severe child poverty is the fragmentation of services.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pilot killed in Pretoria East plane crash, investigators scour site for clues ... South Africa
  2. China no longer welcome in UK steel sector, minister says World
  3. Nedlac community representative criticises tobacco bill South Africa
  4. Woman arrested in connection with murder inside Cape Town court building South Africa
  5. Body cameras to prevent bribery and drones to stop border jumpers Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

UNICEF says rape, sexual violence used as ‘weapon of war’ in Congo | REUTERS
Buyer's Guide Ep87 | Hyundai H1, Suzuki Celerio, VW Beetle, Volvo XC90, Nissan ...