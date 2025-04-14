South Africa

Family pet dies after green mamba bite

14 April 2025 - 12:42
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Despite the best efforts of a K9 medic and care at a vet hospital, Bokkie, a Newlands family pet, died after being bitten by a green mamba
Despite the best efforts of a K9 medic and care at a vet hospital, Bokkie, a Newlands family pet, died after being bitten by a green mamba
Image: Ensure Security

Bokkie, a beloved family dog from Newlands East in Durban, died after being bitten by a green mamba, despite efforts to save her life on Sunday.

The mastiff, about 11 years old, was placed on a mechanical ventilator and was given antivenom but did not survive overnight.

Ensure Security GM Kyle van Reenen said professional snake catcher Jason Arnold appealed for help at about 9pm.

Van Reenen, a trained intermediate life support paramedic and internationally accredited K9 medic, responded to the call.

“On arrival on the scene the dog was in a critical condition. Several interventions were made under the telephonic consultation of a veterinarian to stabilise the dog, while Jason worked behind the scenes to attempt to raise money for further veterinary care.

“Shortly after midnight, thanks to the generous donations of many, she was rushed to Westville Veterinary Hospital where she received much-needed antivenom and was placed on a mechanical ventilator to aid her to recover,” he said.

Arnold confirmed to TimesLIVE on Monday the dog died.

He said it was relatively common for pets to be bitten by snakes in Durban.

“It happens regularly, but what's more important is why it happens so regularly, because I think that's the part people fail to understand. A lot of dogs get bitten by snakes but the reason is because some breeds have that built-in hunting instinct. A lot of them want to protect their owners or they just have that instinct to hunt and want to kill anything in the garden that moves.”

“When they see a snake they can't leave it alone. They can't back down and just leave the snake to slither away. Some breeds do. Some breeds are a little more intelligent and they know not to go too close and they'll just jump around. They'll just bark until the snake manages to go down a hole or go into a thick bush and disappear.

“But most dogs want to jump in and they want to get into a fight and they want to kill the snake. It's not that snakes are just cruising around people's yards and identifying a dog, and rushing up and biting it. That's not the case. The snake will try everything to avoid the dog and get away,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Antivenom shortage leaves SA vulnerable to snakebite deaths

Load shedding and renovations at the South African Vaccine Producers (SAVP) facility have led to a shortage of lifesaving anti-venom, leaving the ...
News
1 month ago

Policewoman retrieves Cape cobra from filing cabinet

Police pilot and trained snake catcher Capt Joanita Becker removed a Cape cobra and a puff adder from a police station in the Northern Cape on Sunday.
News
2 months ago

Snap with snake comes back to bite KZN teen

Grade 11 pupil Alexander Blignaut received four vials of antivenom when puff adder bit him on his hand seconds after he dropped it
News
2 months ago

Conservationist Dingo Dinkelman dies after mamba bite

Affectionately known as ‘South Africa’s Steve Irwin’, he racked up more than 400,000 subscribers on his Dingo Dinkelman YouTube channel, averaging ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pilot killed in Pretoria East plane crash, investigators scour site for clues ... South Africa
  2. China no longer welcome in UK steel sector, minister says World
  3. Crime researcher Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane dies in road accident South Africa
  4. Nedlac community representative criticises tobacco bill South Africa
  5. Woman arrested in connection with murder inside Cape Town court building South Africa

Latest Videos

WORLD FIRST: Driving Upside Down in McMurtry Spéirling Electric Hypercar | Top ...
UNICEF says rape, sexual violence used as ‘weapon of war’ in Congo | REUTERS