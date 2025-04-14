South Africa

Gauteng taxi bosses agree to ceasefire, mediation after 59 lives lost

14 April 2025 - 07:50 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela attended a prayer service and march against taxi violence.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

The Gauteng government says a deal has been reached with provincial delegates of the National Taxi Alliance and SA National Taxi Council to bring an immediate end to the recent taxi-related violence.

The bloodshed has claimed 59 lives in Gauteng since the beginning of the year, with 30 deaths recorded in March.

Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela led a prayer service and march against taxi violence in Dube in Soweto on Thursday, and threatened to shut down taxi ranks for six months to bring an end to the feuding.

The legislature said key agreements from their engagement include an immediate ceasefire and commitment to dialogue by all affected taxi associations.

The taxi bosses are to engage in mediation talks and submit a progress report to the MEC by April 29.

A dedicated conflict resolution committee comprising taxi associations will be established, convening only under the supervision of the MEC to ensure transparency and accountability in resolving disputes, particularly over contested routes.

The Gauteng legislature's community safety and transport committees said they will "closely monitor the implementation of the resolutions, hold government and the taxi industry accountable for delivering lasting peace and conduct follow up engagements to assess progress".

"We urge taxi associations to honour the ceasefire and engage in good faith, commuters and communities to report threats to law enforcement and all stakeholders to work collectively toward a safer, conflict-free transport sector."

TimesLIVE

