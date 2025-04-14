Harmful traditional and cultural practices remain prevalent and are used to regulate and suppress women's autonomy, she said. These include practices such as:
Harmful cultural practices suppress rural women's autonomy, says UFS sociology PhD Mavis Soko
Image: Supplied by UFS
Mavis Soko, who graduated as a doctor of sociology from the University of the Free State this month, hopes her research on the lack of sexual autonomy for Zimbabwean women can be a foundation for advocacy, education and transformative change.
“I hope my research will spark meaningful dialogue and policy shifts that promote the recognition and protection of women's sexual autonomy, especially in rural and culturally marginalised communities,” she told TimesLIVE.
“Socially I want it to empower women to understand and claim their sexual autonomy without fear or shame.
“Culturally I hope it will challenge harmful traditional practices and encourage communities to reflect on how these norms affect women's wellbeing.
“Academically I aim to contribute to the growing body of knowledge on intersectionality, gender and sexuality in African contexts, highlighting the importance of considering ethnic and cultural dynamics in public health and social policy.”
The findings of her PhD thesis, titled “Ethnic and Gendered Implications of Sexuality and Sexual Rights: Prospects for an Ethnic-Specific Intervention among Karanga and Zezuru Women in Zimbabwe”, show that deeply entrenched patriarchal norms continue to undermine women’s control over their sexual autonomy in rural Zimbabwe.
